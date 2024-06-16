Gordon Ramsay says he's 'lucky to be here' after 'really bad' accident

Los Angeles [US], June 16 : Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently met with a serious cycling accident.

Taking to Instagram, The MasterChef star revealed in a post that the accident happened earlier this week while he had been biking in Connecticut, USA, People reported.

Noting that the incident "really shook me" and he had been admitted to a hospital for care, Ramsay said, "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here."

"I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week," he added while lifting up his chef's jacket to reveal his heavily bruised ribs. "And I'm sort of getting through it. But I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet."

In his caption, Ramsay explained that though he did not "break any bones or suffer any major injuries," he was "a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato."

Ramsay then reiterated that he was "thankful" he had been wearing a helmet during the accident, as it "saved my life."

"I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care, you know, the fact that these helmets cost money ... they're crucial," he said. "Even with the kids, a short journey, they've got to wear a helmet."

Ramsay concluded his video and caption by wishing families a "great" and "safe" Father's Day.

