Govinda Bullet Injury: Police Raises Doubts On Actor's Version; Clear Foul Play Claims

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he accidentally shot himself in his leg while cleaning his licensed revolver. However, the Mumbai police are not aligned with the statement given by the actor. Police sources have indicated that, initially, there seems to be no evidence of foul play. However, they remain doubtful about Govinda’s explanation and may ask him to provide his statement again soon. Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, has also been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday at around 4:45 AM, Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg while checking his revolver before heading to Kolkata. The actor and Shiv Sena leader is currently recovering in a critical care hospital in Mumbai. According to Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, the actor was trying to place his licensed revolver into its case when it slipped from his hand, causing it to discharge and hit his leg. The bullet has been removed, and Govinda's condition is now stable.

Later, Govinda shared a voice note to reassure the public about his health, expressing gratitude to the doctors, especially Dr. Agarwal, as well as to everyone for their prayers and support. He is expected to be discharged later this week, and several Bollywood personalities, including David Dhawan and Shatrughan Sinha, have visited him in the hospital.