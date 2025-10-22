"Govinda had the ability to come 24 hours late and pretend he's on time": Prahlad Kakkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Renowned advertising filmmaker and brand strategist Prahlad Kakkar, often referred to as the 'ad guru of India', recently recalled a light-hearted anecdote from his time working with Bollywood actor Govinda, highlighting the actor's easy-going approach to punctuality and the way he handled it.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Kakkar, known for shaping some of India's most iconic advertising campaigns, reflected on his experience working with numerous leading names in the film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.

However, it was his experience with Govinda that brought out a particularly amusing memory.

"Govinda had the ability to come 24 hours late and pretend he's on time," Kakkar said with a laugh, describing the actor's effortless and charming way of handling delays.

Govinda, known for his comic timing, vibrant dance style and memorable performances in hit films such as 'Coolie No. 1', 'Hero No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Raja Babu', 'Dulhe Raja', and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', among others, remains one of Bollywood's most loved entertainers.

Recalling a specific incident from the set, Kakkar shared, "He walks in blase, 'mai aa gaya, chalo ready', but 'Boss, tu kal aane vaala tha aaj aaya', and he responded, 'Ek din mein kya farak padta hai' (What difference does a day make)."

Kakkar, who crafted unforgettable ad campaigns such as Pepsi's "Yehi Hai Right Choice Baby! Aha!", Maggi's "2 Minutes" commercial, and the quirky "It's Different" ketchup ad, is known for his sharp wit, creativity, and ability to connect with the masses through storytelling and humour.

Speaking further, Kakkar also recalled moments from the 1994 Miss India pageant, particularly about Sushmita Sen, who went on to win both the Miss India and Miss Universe titles.

He shared that during the contest, he had accompanied Aishwarya Rai and had access to backstage areas.

"I had escorted Aishwarya to Goa with her mother. I met Sushmita there at the thing. I had access to the changing room, much to the organiser's dismay. He tried to stop me and questioned my identity. I told them, 'You can't stop me,'" he said.

Recounting a touching moment, Kakkar said, "One day, halfway through the competition, Sushmita was weeping copiously in one corner of the changing room. I walked up to her. Even though I was supposed to be from a rival camp, I walked up to her and asked her. She said, 'No, it's all fixed. It's all rigged. We don't know what we are doing here.' When I asked her, she explained how Aishwarya was a bigger model and she would be named the winner."

The filmmaker also shared how he advised Sushmita about judge Simone Tata's role, encouraging her to trust the fairness of the judgment process. "She's a judge. She's going to judge honestly and fairly. And that's precisely what happened," he said.

Sushmita Sen went on to win the Miss India crown that year, eventually making history by becoming India's first Miss Universe.

