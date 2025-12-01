"Graceful, elegant, enigmatic": Madhuri Dixit remembers women representation in Yash Chopra movies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Madhuri Dixit opened up about her experience working with late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, remembering him not only as a great storyteller but also as a director who uplifted women through his cinema.

Madhuri has worked under Yash Chopra's direction in the film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

In an interview with ANI, the actress highlighted the powerful presence of women in Yash Chopra's movies while recalling her experience in the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

"You know, most of his (Yash Chopra) movies, if you see every film of his, a woman plays a very important role in his movies. Like, even in Dil Toh Pagal, I just pointed it out to someone. I said, the girl says that I don't have a boyfriend. I don't have Valentine. But so what? I'll just celebrate Valentine for myself and with myself, you know, like that," said Madhuri Dixit.

To Madhuri, Yash Chopra was far ahead of his time in the way he portrayed women, calling it "graceful, elegant, and enigmatic".

"So I think he was very forward thinking for women, the way he portrayed them, graceful, elegant, enigmatic," said Madhuri Dixit.

The 'Devdas' fame actress described Yash Chopra's unique filmmaking approach as one focusing on "spontaneity" and "natural performance". The actress said that the director never believed in over-rehearsed moments.

While fondly remembering Yash Chopra, Madhuri said, "Yashji, you know, he is an amazing, I still say is, but he was an amazing person and a director. So he believed in just spontaneity. He never used to do one shot more than four or five times. He used to be happy. Natural lag raha hai (It's looking natural). That's what he used to like be."

Despite the late director's age, Chopra's energy on set was infectious, Madhuri added.

"The energy he used to bring on the sets. Even for his age, he used to be like a youngster, literally, you know, on the set," said Madhuri Dixit.

Yash Chopra was one of the directors who is considered to have redefined Indian cinema by spreading romance and love through his films.

From 'DDLJ's Raj-Simran to Veer-Zaara, the late director had given many iconic love stories to Hindi cinema in his career spanning around six decades.

Yash Chopra is a name that will forever be etched in the books of Indian cinema. He passed away on October 21, 2012, just a month before the release of his last film, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

As for Madhuri, the actress will be next seen in the series 'Mrs Deshpande'. She will play the role of a serial killer in the series. It will stream on Jio Hotstar on December 19, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor