Grammy Awards 2024: Recording Company Erroneously Declares Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Winners, Deletes Tweet

The Grammy Awards, known as a top honor in the music industry, recently faced a surprising twist when the recording company mistakenly declared Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as the winners in the Rap category. This announcement, initially shared on social media, generated excitement and attention. However, the joy was short-lived as the company swiftly deleted the tweet and clarified that Killer Mike's "Scientists & Engineers" was the actual winner for Best Rap Song.

This unexpected turn of events has stirred controversy and prompted questions about the accuracy of the initial announcement. The pre-show for the 66th Grammy Awards, held at LA's Crypto.com Arena, had started positively with the revelation of winners in different categories. Yet, the mix-up in the Rap category has left fans and the music community curious about what transpired behind the scenes at this highly esteemed event.

Fans aggression on social media.

Fans took to social media to express their belief that there was a conspiracy against Nicki Minaj. Despite being nominated 12 times, she has never won a Grammy. Fans feel that the Recording Academy is intentionally taunting her for never winning a Grammy.

