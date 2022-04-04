Grammys 2022: Lata Mangeshkar skipped from 'In Memorium' segment, fans express disappointment

The 'In Memoriam' segment of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards paid tribute to several late musical powerhouses including Stephen Sondheim and Taylor Hawkins. However, Indian fans were disappointed to find late nightingale Lata Mangeshkar's name missing from the honourable section.

Mangeshkar was also not included in the Oscars 2022 'In Memoriam' segment last week. Several fans of the iconic singer expressed their disappointment on Twitterverse on Monday.

A social media user wrote, "Wow @RecordingAcad. What a way to Go. Forgetting #LataMangeshkar the #LegendaryNightingaleOfIndia. Neither the #Oscars nor the #Grammys had an image of #LataMangeshkar in their 'In Memoriam' section! Shame!!"

"Shame on Oscar & Grammy Award's org. !! They haven't even pay tribute to late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji..! #shame #Grammy #Awards #LataMangeshkar #Oscar," another tweeted.

A Twitter user commented on the Recording Academy's theme of diversity and inclusion.

"Both the Oscars and Grammy awards claim to promote diversity but surprisingly none of them bothered to showcase Lata Mangeshkar in their section to remember artists who are no longer with us. #GRAMMYs #Oscars #LataMangeshkar," she wrote.

Another Twitter user emphasised Mangeshkar's contribution to the music industry, writing, "Wow Grammys didn't even to bother mentioning #LataMangeshkar. Do you even know her level and contribution to song and music? #GRAMMYs."

While Mangeshkar was not mentioned in the 'In Memoriam' segment, her name is mentioned in a comprehensive list featured on the Grammys website.

Last month, India's late nightingale was featured in the British Academy Film and Television Awards' (BAFTA) 'In Memoriam' segment.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor