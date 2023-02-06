Grammys 2023: Beyonce wins best R&B song honour, ties record for most wins

American singer-songwriter Beyonce on Monday took home the Grammy trophy for Best R&B Song and came a step closer to officially becoming the artiste with the most Grammy wins in history.

She won the Grammy for Best R&B song for 'Cuff It'. The award was presented by EGOT Viola Davis, who won her first Grammy earlier. Beyonce's song collaborator, the legendary Nile Rodgers, collected the honour on her behalf.

According to host Trevor Noah, Beyonce did not come to accept the award because she was apparently "caught in traffic," reported Variety, an American media company. Noah went on to say that the star would still appear later in the ceremony.

Beyonce has now tied the record for the most Grammy wins of all time with 31, in the same league as Georg Solti, who also has 31 wins. Awards still to be decided that could push her over the top include record of the year, song of the year, album of the year and best dance album.

She has tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most nominations ever, with the couple scoring 88 nods in their careers.

This year marked Beyonce's first nominations in the dance/electronic categories, along with her R&B and general-field nods. Her 'Renaissance' release was submitted in the best dance/electronic album rather than contending for the best R&B album.

( With inputs from ANI )

