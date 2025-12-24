Grateful to Be Your Daughter: Sonam Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post for Dad Anil Kapoor

Bollywood's evergreen actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 69 birthday on December 24, 2025. Entire industry is sharing love and showering wishes on veteran actor. Mom-to be Sonam Kapoor wrote a special message for her father for his birthday. She also shared a rare photos with him from childhood to a teen. These images are currently going viral on social media. 4

While sharing post, Sonam wrote in Caption, Happy Birthday to my hero and to my forever inspiration. Your energy, discipline, passion, and love for life amaze me every single day. Grateful to be your daughter. Love you endlessly".

On work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fighter, War 2. Talking about upcoming project, he will be part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer film King (2026). Action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan (in her theatrical debut), Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. Kapoor plays a key supporting role.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, recently announced her pregnancy for second time. She was last seen in Blind (2023), a Hindi crime-thriller where she played a blind police officer hunting a serial killer. After the birth of her son in August 2022, she largely stepped away from acting to focus on motherhood