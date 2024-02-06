"Great person to work with": Saiee M Manjrekar on working with Guru Randhawa in 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : Saiee M Manjrekar, who is gearing up for the much-anticipated film 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay,' shared her experience of shooting with co-star Guru Randhawa.

Helmed by G Ashok, the film stars Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles.

The film is touted to be a rom-com and also stars Anupam Kher and Ila Arun.

Reflecting on her collaboration with Guru Randhawa, Saiee M Manjrekar said, "Guru is a great person to work with. Of course, the first couple of days, we took our time to get familiar with each other. But within no time, we started cracking jokes. Even during rehearsals, we were doing unusual exercises, which helped in creating a good rapport between us. The shoot was very fun. We have all worked very hard on this film, and given our blood, sweat, and tears to it. The script is good - it's a comedy, love story, and family drama. I'm very excited for this."

Recently, the makers unveiled a new party track 'Ishare Tere'.

Taking to Instagram, Randhawa shared a glimpse of the song that he captioned, "Your playlist just got a whole lot groovier with #IshareTere! Hit play and dance away.. #IshareTere song out now!

Apart from lending his voice Guru Randhawa has also penned and composed this party track.

The song is an official remake of Randhawa's hit track with the same title. The earlier version also starred Dhvani Bhanushali.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor