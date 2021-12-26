Guillermo Del Toro won't be developing video games again

Guillermo del Toro, the director of 'Nightmare Alley' has said that video game development isn't his thing anymore.

According to Deadline, on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, the award-winning director who was once teamed up with Hideo Koijma to develop Konami's horror survival video game 'Silent Hills', flat out said he doesn't think he'll ever try video game development again.

Fans were curious about his status after he appeared at the Game Awards this year and commented on the hope of a new 'Silent Hill' game being released soon. While he loves video games and gaming ideas, he doesn't think he'll develop another game because he's labelled himself "the albatross of video gaming."

"It's just one of those things in my life that makes no sense," del Toro said of 'Silent Hills' cancellation.

He added, "I kind of just wanted to tickle the ribs of Konami because I don't understand. That was so perfect, what we were going to do was so enthralling."

While del Toro didn't get to work with Kojima and Norman Reedus on 'Silent Hills', they collaborated on the 2019 Kojima Productions game 'Death Stranding' in which del Toro and Reed star alongside others such as Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Lindsay Wagner and Nicolas Winding Refn, as per Deadline.

( With inputs from ANI )

