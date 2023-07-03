Gul Khan announces 'Aashiqana 4', says, "we introduce new characters, new plots and unexpected twists"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Director Gul Khan talked about the 4th season of 'Aashiqana' starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey and shared how the new season is going to be different from the previous ones.

She said, "'Aashiqana' has been a fan favourite and we have received immense love for this show. For every season of 'Aashiqana', we have brought something fresh and new that would keep the audience hooked."

"Staying true to our efforts, this time we are back with something more, with a story spawned with folklore, legends and curses of the past, this season will be unique and intriguing. As we introduce new characters, new plots and unexpected twists in 'Aashiqana 4', we hope viewers enjoy this season just as much as the previous seasons," she added.

Actors Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey will be reprising their Yash and Chikki roles in the new season.

On June 6, 2022, 'Aashiqana', created by the eminent Gul Khan was released. The show features Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey as lead characters along with Inderjeet Modi, Anurag Vyas, Raghav Tiwari and Geeta Tyagi. After three seasons, the show is back with its fourth season.

'Aashiqana 4' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor