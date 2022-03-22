Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod passes away at 24

Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod a rapper from the Mumbai-based hip-hop collective, Swadesi dies at the age of 24.

He had lent his voice to the song India 91 for Gully Boy. The cause of his death has not been revealed. MC TodFod was among the 54 contributors, along with Divine, Naezy, Sez on the beat, Rishi Rich, Dub Sharma, Jasleen Royal, Ace, Ishq Bector, MC Altaf, 100 RBH, Maharya, Noxious D, and Viveick Rajagopalan who contributed in the 18-song soundtrack of the film.

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar paid tribute to the late rapper.

Dharmesh has lived his whole life in Naigaon in Dadar and grew up on a steady diet of old Bollywood songs, bhajans, and Bhim geet.





