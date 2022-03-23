'Gully Boy' rapper MC Tod Fod's mother reveals the reason for his death says, "he knew he was not going to return home"

Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod a rapper from the Mumbai-based hip-hop collective, Swadesi dies at the age of 24. He had lent his voice to the song India 91 for Gully Boy. MC TodFod was among the 54 contributors, along with Divine, Naezy, Sez on the beat, Rishi Rich, Dub Sharma, Jasleen Royal, Ace, Ishq Bector, MC Altaf, 100 RBH, Maharya, Noxious D, and Viveick Rajagopalan who contributed in the 18-song soundtrack of the film.

However the reason of his death has not been revealed yet, but his mother in an interview with a news portal said that MC Tod Fod had suffered two heart attack in past four months, "Dharmesh had had two heart attacks before this. He had gone with his friends on a Ladakh trip where he got his first heart attack four months ago. We got to know about it when he had his second heart attack at home a few months ago. He underwent a heart surgery as well but he never used to rest. He was crazy for rap and loved music more than his own life. My child is now gone, and I could not do anything to save him" she said.

"Perhaps he knew he was not going to return home. He celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan just a day before Holi (when he left for Nasik). He has two younger sisters. I do not know what came on his mind, but he celebrated Rakhi, not just with his sisters, but also his aunt's daughters" she added.

Dharmesh has lived his whole life in Naigaon in Dadar and grew up on a steady diet of old Bollywood songs, bhajans, and Bhim geet.