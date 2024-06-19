Gulshan Devaiah examines relationship between art and morality, freedom and responsibility

Published: June 19, 2024

Mumbai, June 19 Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for his roles in ‘Shaitan’, ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, ...

Mumbai, June 19 Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for his roles in ‘Shaitan’, ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, Dahaad', and others, has shared his opinion on morality as a function in the artwork.

Throughout his illustrious filmography, Gulshan has portrayed many characters with grey shades. From playing a cannibal in Dibakar Banerjee’s short story in 'Ghost Stories' to his role as 4 Cut Atmaraam, a butcher/contract killer, the actor has portrayed all of them perfectly, but there are a set of unshakeable morals for which he said cannot be compromised for a role.

Gulshan told IANS: “The topic of morality is very subjective. Morality in artwork is a tricky terrain to explore and talk about. I can have my definitive and very clear perspective on it because I have thought about this. The law dictates morality at some places, but sometimes it’s open to interpretation. I have my own set of morals which may sometimes get in the way of a particular character."

He further mentioned, “I may not take up those roles because they clash with my morals and I won’t be able to submit myself as Gulshan to that role. If I don’t submit myself to it then what comes on screen will lack authenticity and conviction."

Having said that, the actor believes that freedom should come with a sense of responsibility. A healthy push and pull is required as checks and balances for society to stay on the right path.

Gulshan will next be seen in dual roles in the upcoming crime-thriller series 'Bad Cop', which will drop on June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.

