Gulshan Devaiah on casting trend based on social media numbers: 'Don’t even have 300K followers'

Mumbai, Dec 6 Gulshan Devaiah has been on a roll with his back-to-back projects that have yet again proven his acting prowess. The actor, in real life is as bold and strong as he is in reel life.

Gulshan has always taken up projects that challenge him as an actor, and that is what has kept the Kantara actor sustained in the entertainment business for almost 15 years.

With the social media game evolving like never before, has the casting game also changed? When IANS asked Gulshan about it, the actor, without mincing words, said, “I don’t give a shit. It’s a trend. Is it valid? Does it have any real merit? I don’t know.”

“I’m not sure if all those followers are actually translating into subscriptions or ticket sales. I don’t know. But somebody who knows better than me is taking these decisions, and maybe they think it’s a good idea to hire someone based on that.” He added, “Some of those people are actually pretty decent too; they are good actors. I don’t want to say anything negative about anyone. Everyone should find their own way.”

Citing his own social media example, Devaiah said, “Now open my social media and see how many followers I have. I don’t even have 300K. Yet, I am getting work.” When IANS further asked if he ever feels the need or the pressure to keep up with the social media trends and game, Gulshan said, “No, I am not taking that pressure. People are making reels and trending content — that’s up to them. It’s not up to my management. It’s not even up to the audience or my fans. It’s only up to me. If they like me and follow my work, it’s because I am the way I am. If I suddenly start changing for social media and become someone else, then I won’t be myself. My authentic self — that’s what matters to me!”

The actor has been currently receiving a great response for his recently released show The Perfect Family, which also stars National Crush Girija Oak opposite him.

The series highlights the mental health stigma prevailing in almost every Indian household. The show has been lauded for its sensitive storytelling and powerful performances.

The series, along with Gulshan Devaiah and Girija Oak, also stars Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa and has been produced by Pankaj Tripathi and Ajay Rai and directed by Sachin Pathak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor