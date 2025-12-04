Gulshan Devaiah To Make His Telugu Debut With Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram: “I’ve Wanted to Work With Her

After making a remarkable Kannada debut with Kantara and gearing up for his Tamil web series Legacy alongside R. Madhavan, actor Gulshan Devaiah is now set to expand his horizons with his first-ever Telugu project. The actor is reportedly part of Maa Inti Bangaram, a film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu under her home banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.

The official mahurat ceremony of the film was recently, marking the beginning of this exciting new collaboration. Gulshan also shared glimpses from the mahurat and announcement on his social media, sparking excitement among fans about his entry into Telugu cinema. While the makers are keeping Gulshan’s character under wraps, the actor has confirmed his involvement and shared his excitement about working with Samantha.

Gulshan says, “I’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to do something with Samantha and MIB came in at the right time it seems. I’m currently neck deep in preparation for MIB. I don’t want to say anything about my part or the film but it’s a pretty challenging part to play and I’m hoping I will put in the necessary effort & won’t mess it up. Let’s see.” With this, Gulshan Devaiah marks his presence across four major Indian industries Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and now Telugu continuing to prove his versatility and pan-Indian appeal.