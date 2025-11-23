Guneet Monga Kapoor: We need to do more rooted films

Mumbai, Nov 23 The Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, who recently attended the 56th edition of the the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, feels that Indian cinema needs to come up with more rooted stories.

The producer feels the more rooted a story is, the greater is the possibility of it clicking with a global audience. She also praised India’s official Oscar entry ‘Homebound’, and spoke about its release.

She told IANS, “‘Homebound’ had to be released immediately because there’s a cutoff for films, which have returned from film festivals. There's a lot of calculation involved in release dates. There was a submission deadline in September, and they had to release him at the very last minute. But I'm not here to comment on box office because I think the film will do really, really well as and when people watch it. ‘Homebound’ is a beautiful film, it went to Cannes, it went to Toronto, and Martin Scorsese is presenting it. One of the best studios in India is behind it. Neeraj Ghaywan has directed it. So it's a beautiful film and it deserves all the love”.

She further mentioned, “I do think that a film like ‘Kantara’, a film like ‘Manjummel Boys’, these are all very good films that could also do well. They are actually super rooted and can work internationally. I think they will do exceptionally well outside of India and break barriers. But I do feel like in Hindi, we need to do more rooted stuff”.

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is currently underway in Goa. It is a dazzling convergence of cinematic art, culture, and technology. It features over 240 films from 81 countries, and includes 13 world premieres, international and Asian debuts. The opening will break tradition with a grand parade along the Mandovi river.

