Guneet Sharma injured while shooting for 'Tere Dil Vich Rehan De'

Mumbai, Feb 10 Actor Guneet Sharma, who rose to fame with the show 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Sun Hoga' and 'Hero: Gayab Mode On', is being liked by the audience for the Punjabi show 'Tere Dil Vich Rehan De' in which he is playing the character of Amrik.

Recently Guneet injured his leg during shooting for one of the sequences and the doctor has highly recommended him rest for a few days. Talking on the same, he said: "For one of the sequences, I had to jump from a 14 feet wall. The director told me to not jump really, and just act like jumping but I said no Sir, I will jump because I wanted to give a real feel and also it seemed easier to me."

He further continued: "I asked him to just roll up the camera and rest will see and try my best. Thereafter, I gave the first try and I failed due to a technical error in the adjustment of camera angle. Meanwhile, when I tried again I got imbalanced and heard a voice cracking up of my feet really. Even after that, I completed all my work there on the set."

Tere Dil Vich Rehan De' airs on Zee Punjabi.

