'Guns & Gulaabs' character looks set roadmap for pulpy series

Mumbai, March 22 The first look of the upcoming OTT series titled 'Guns & Gulaabs' was unveiled on Tuesday. The series brings together three powerhouse talents of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav, who will be headlining the project along with an ensemble cast.

The series, a Netflix original, has been produced under Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, and is inspired by the misfits of the world. The streaming giant shared the character looks of all three actors on its social media handles. This series will also see actors Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in central roles.

Made on the lines of pulp genre, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is touted to be a deliciously wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller, while effortlessly lacing it with Raj & DK's brand of humour.

