Guns n' Roses postpones St Louis concert due to illness

Los Angeles [US], September 9 : Legendary hard rock band Guns n’ Roses' St Louis concert has been postponed due to illness.

The update was shared on the Guns n’ Roses official Instagram account, Fox News reported.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw8mJrkvbXv/

"Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness," a post read on the band's social media account.

“Hang on to your tickets – fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for the support," the note added.

It is unclear who has gotten sick and no further details about the illness were released.

Slash, the group’s lead guitarist, also reposted the same announcement on his Instagram on Friday.

The heavy metal band kicked off the Guns N’ Roses World Tour 2023 in June in Tel Aviv, Israel. They played 20 shows in Europe including performances in Spain, Denmark, Germany and the UK.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor