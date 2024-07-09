Gurmeet Choudhary makes singing debut with ‘Rap Anthem’ from his new show

Mumbai, July 9 Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who plays the titular role in the streaming series ‘Commander Karan Saxena’, has made his singing debut with a rap song from the show.

The actor shared that he took inspiration from rapper Badshah for the song.

The song, titled ‘Rap Anthem’, sparks a sense of national pride. It is composed by Bharatt-Saurabh with lyrics by Amit Khan.

Talking about the song, Gurmeet said: “I was truly overwhelmed with pride while singing the title track. When Rajeshwar Sir (producer of 'Commander Karan Saxena') asked me to sing the title track, I was a bit sceptical because I hadn’t sung before. I took inspiration from Badshah to completely immerse myself in the song. I feel I have played my part now by giving a small tribute from my side to the heroes of our nation.”

The actor called the experience of singing for the first time surreal, as it required him to step out of his comfort zone.

“I am truly grateful to the incredible team behind this track. From the lyricist to the musician, everyone has elevated this piece to the next level. With this track, I only hope that it reaches the maximum audience and, for a brief moment, they acknowledge what the army has done for us,” he added.

‘Commander Karan Saxena’ follows the story of a RAW agent who stops at nothing to defend his country and seek justice for his fallen comrade.

The show is directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions.

‘Commander Karan Saxena’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

