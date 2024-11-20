Gurmeet Choudhary’s key to success: Eat, sleep, work repeat

Mumbai, Nov 20 Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has revealed his mantra to success and it is “eat, sleep, work repeat.”

Gurmeet took to his Instagram, where he dropped a string of pictures all suited up. One image also had the actor posing next to an award for his work in showbiz.

He wrote as the caption: “Eat, sleep, work repeat.”

Gurmeet will next be seen in ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ season 2. It was unveiled in the trailer, which was released on November 13.

In the trailer, the lead character of Purva is kidnapped instead of being assassinated at the behest of Tahir Raj Bhasin’s character of Vikrant. The kidnapper could be seen claiming a ransom amount of Rs 100 crore as Vikrant puts many lives on the line.

The season also sees the entry of Gurmeet Choudhary who is Purva’s friend and vows to bring her back home safely. It’s a deadly game of survival, and with Gurmeet Choudhary’s powerful entry this season, the stakes only get higher.

The series also stars Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Arunoday Singh, Varun Badola, Brijendra Kala, Anant Joshi, Surya Sharma, Shashi Verma, Anjuman Saxena, and Hetal Gada, keeping audiences at the edge of their seat with every twist and turn.

The series is directed by Sidharth Sengupta. Season 2 captures the thrills, chills, and intensity of stories that explore just how far one will go for love or revenge. Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ season 2, is set to drop on November 22 on Netflix.

Gurmeet rose to fame by playing Rama in the 2009 television series Ramayan, opposite Debina Bonnerjee who played the role of Sita. He then participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh with his then fiancee, Debina.

The actor then worked in shows such as “Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi,” ‘Punar Vivah”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, “Nach Baliye 6,” “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5)”.

Gurmeet's first film in Bollywood f was in 2015 when he was cast as the character of Jaidev in the psychological thriller “Khamoshiyan”.

