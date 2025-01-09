Guru Randhawa offers to release a music video with ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ contestant

Mumbai, Jan 9 Singer and music composer Guru Randhawa recently offered to release a music video with contestant Bidisha on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

With the competition intensifying week after week, fans eagerly tune in to witness contestants hone their raw talent into exceptional performances. The latest race-to-the-finale episode promises to be a special treat for music lovers, as the show welcomed distinguished jury members from the music industry.

During the episode, contestant Bidisha Hatimuria impressed the mentors with her rendition of ‘Saathiya, Tune Kya Kiya’. Her performance earned praise from mentor Guru Randhawa.

Lauding her performing, Guru said, "Every time I watch Bidisha perform, it feels like one of our family members is on stage, and we’re all here to cheer for her. Today, on this show, I want to tell her that in the year 2025, March or April, I’ll compose a song for her and launch a music video together. I’ll also make a brief appearance in the video along with her."

While Bidisha continues to dazzle the mentors and audience with her performance, get ready to witness some electrifying performances from these contestants, as they give their all to move one step closer to their dreams.

The new season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has received a lot of positive response from viewers. The show promises captivating performances featuring an exceptional lineup of mentors, including Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa, hosted by Vipul Roy and Salman Ali. This weekend's episode is set to be extra thrilling with the renowned Bollywood music director Anandji Virji Shah making a special appearance on the show.

In the earlier episode, Tanishka, the daughter of music composer Sachin Sanghvi of the duo Sachin-Jigar, surprised her father on stage with her appearance. Seeing their beautiful bond on stage like that, Jigar got emotional reminiscing about the first song ‘Laadki’ recorded by Tanishka when she was just 8 years old.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.

