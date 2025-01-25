Gurucharan Singh Health Update: Taarak Mehta Actor Focuses on Recovery After Hospitalisation

Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in SAB TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has recently been in the news for personal and health-related reasons. After leaving the show in 2020, the actor stayed out of the public eye for a significant period. He resurfaced earlier this year after a brief disappearance, which he described as a "spiritual journey." A few weeks ago, Gurucharan was hospitalised due to severe weakness and a prolonged loss of appetite. His father recently shared an update on his health, reassuring fans that the actor is now recovering at home.

“I’m happy to share that my son is now doing much better. Recently, he was hospitalized due to severe weakness, which had left him in a critical condition for some time. We were all worried, but with the blessings of the Almighty, he is now out of danger," said Gurucharan’s father. He added, “Gurucharan is focusing on regaining his strength. He has started eating well, and we are providing him with fresh, nutritious meals. He also spends quiet moments at the Gurudwara, which helps him find peace. In fact, he has gone there just now."

Gurucharan has begun taking short walks and is gradually returning to his daily routine. “We want to ensure he doesn’t overexert himself. With time, rest, and care, we are hopeful he will make a full recovery,” his father shared. Gurucharan was admitted to the hospital on January 7, with his condition initially described as critical.

Also Read: Gurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Stopped Eating, Very Weak, Says Friend

Gurucharan made headlines in April 2024 when he went missing. He returned to his Delhi home in May and explained that he had been facing personal and professional challenges, prompting him to embark on a "spiritual journey."