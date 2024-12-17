Gurugram Traffic Violation: Rapper Badshah Fined ₹15,000 for Rash Driving

Popular rapper Badshah faced a ₹15,000 challan from the Gurugram Traffic Police for rash driving, playing loud music, and driving on the wrong side of the road. The incident took place on December 15 during his visit to Airia Mall on Sohana Road for a concert featuring Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

The SUV involved, a Mahindra Thar, is registered to Deepender Malik, a resident of Panipat. Due to severe traffic congestion, the vehicle, part of Badshah's convoy, drove on the wrong side of the road, catching the attention of passersby who recorded the incident. After the video clips went viral on social media, the Gurugram Traffic Police took swift action. On Monday, authorities issued the ₹15,000 challan to the rapper for breaching traffic regulations."A challan has been issued, and action has been taken for rash driving, playing loud music in the vehicle, and driving on the wrong side," confirmed Traffic Inspector Devender Kumar.

