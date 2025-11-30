Guy Pearce apologises for misleading posts on social media, decides to take break after backlash

Washington DC [US], November 30 : Actor Guy Pearce has apologised after posting "misinformation and falsehoods" on social media while showing his support for Palestine. The actor has decided to take a break from social media.

According to Jewish News, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor reportedly posted content featuring political activist Nick Fuentes.

Other posts reportedly claimed that the "top three pornography companies are owned by Jewish people," blamed Israel for the September 11 terrorist attacks and accused Israeli officials of orchestrating Charlie Kirk's murder, according to the outlet.

On Saturday, Pearce shared his apology and said he would be taking a break from social media following the backlash.

Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, "Earlier this week, I issued an apology for sharing misleading and inaccurate posts and commentary on social media. I meant every word of that apology, but I recognise that meaningful action must accompany any apology. To prevent any further hurt, confusion or damage to others, I will be stepping back from social media for the time being."

pic.twitter.com/HFhm8AXxWM— Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) November 29, 2025

Pearce has been vocal about his support of Palestine. Earlier this year at the Oscars, where he was nominated for his role in 'The Brutalist', the actor paired his tuxedo with a small pin that depicted a white enamel dove embossed with "Free Palestine."

