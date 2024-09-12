Hailey Bieber steps out with Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles for first time after welcoming baby

Washington [US], September 12 : Pop star Justin Bieber and his model-entrepreneur wife Hailey Bieber have recently welcomed their first child. Currently, she is enjoying this phase of motherhood. After staying back at home for some time after announcing the birth of her baby, now she has been spotted in Los Angeles with her pal Kylie Jenner, as reported by US-based entertainment portal E! Online.

Hailey looked stunning as she stepped out in a Prada barn jacket with white ankle socks and red Jill Sander ballerina flats. Kylie opted for casual attire and wore a coordinating black tank top and jeans. Kylie completed her look with a messy bun and stunning bag.

Later, after making an announcement about the childbirth, Hailey shared a video of herself watching a sequence from the film 'The Land Before Time'

One week later, the model shared pictures of new jewellery celebrating parenthood.

Hailey wore a big gold ring that read "MOM" in bedazzled letters in an Instagram Story post

Justin revealed in an Instagram post on August 23 that the pair, who married in 2018, had welcomed their baby boy.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," his caption read alongside a photo of Hailey holding the newborn's feet.

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in his INstagarm post "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo.

"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

He added, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!.

On the fifth wedding anniversary, Justin wrote on Instagram handle, "To the most precious, my beloved. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!,"reported by E! Online.

