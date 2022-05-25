Hansal Mehta marries his longtime partner Safeena Husain ‘after 17 years

Ace Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tied the knot with his partner Safeena Husain. On Wednesday morning, the director took to social media to post pictures of the ceremony, in which the couple signed the wedding documents.He wrote on Instagram, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…

Hansal wore a casual tee and denims with a beige blazer while Safeena was in a pink kurta-salwar. He went on to share a few more pictures on his Instagram Stories, one of which went with the caption, “Hitched. Finally.” He captioned another photo as “Modern Love". Wishes poured in from filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Anubhav Sinha, actors Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Nimisha Sajayan, and chef Ranveer Brar, whom Hansal directed recently in Modern Love Mumbai. Hansal has two daughters with Safeena, and two sons from his previous marriage. .On the work front, Hansal Mehta is currently working Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. On Tuesday, he announced that veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the show. “Telgi has been found.🗣️ Presenting the very talented Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Telgi. #Scam2003," he wrote as he dropped a motion poster introducing the actor.