'Happu' completes 900 episodes, but that's not the only reason to watch TV

New Delhi, Nov 27 From interesting twists in the story lines of 'Anupamaa' and 'Pandya Store', or the popular sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' completing an incredible 900 episodes, to Subhash Ghai and the Udit Narayan family appearing on reality shows, TV audiences have many reasons to switch on the telly for in the days ahead.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa is not only an ideal wife and mother but also a woman with strong virtues. The coming episode will bring her to that side and she helps the rape victim get justice after her boyfriend left her. After Nirmit (Rishabh Jaiswal) abandons Dimpi (Nishi Saxena), Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has no choice but to take her home.

Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) creates a problem on learning this, she's been thrown out only for some random girl who also ran away and got married to be let in. This puts Anupama in a weird situation. However, Samar (Sagar Parekh) meets Dimpi and feels a connection.

'Anupamaa' airs at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

The popular sitcom that started in 2019 has completed 900 episodes. It revolves around Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), his dominating wife Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri), and his nine notorious children. It has been entertaining the audience with its hilarious dialogue and interesting episodes.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs at 10 p.m. on &TV.

Indian Idol 13

The singing reality show is wholesome entertainment for music lovers. On Sunday, ace director Subhash Ghai, who has also turned music composer, is coming along with daughter Meghna Ghai. Apart from performances by the contestants, Vishal Dadlani will be seen grooving to the song 'Nacho Nacho' from the film 'RRR'.

The singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The comedy-based reality show hosted by Kapil Sharma is the perfect stressbuster for weekends. Like every week, this time also the show is going to witness some comic acts and Kapil's interesting conversation with the special guests.

If on Saturday we saw Arbaaz Khan, Waluscha De Sousa, Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul and director Sudhir Mishra promoting their action thriller web series 'Tanaav', on Sunday, veteran singer Udit Narayan, his wife Deepa Narayan, singer and host Aditya Narayan along with his wife Shweta Agarwal will appear together for the 'Narayan Family' special on Sunday.

We have been told that Udit will be impressed by Gaurav Dubey's 'Edit Narayan' act in which he will enact him on the stage. Udit will be seen walking down memory lane as he remembers recording all-time favourite tracks, 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' and 'Papa Kahte Hain', when his son Aditya was around four-five years old as the songs beautifully reflect the father-son relationship. He will also be seen recalling his days of struggle and sharing how he met his wife.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The love triangle between Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Virat, portrayed by Neil Bhatt, and Paakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma is going to be intense and complicated as Virat spends the night at Sai's place. Virat assures Pakhi and promises the honeymoon trip together. Sai, Pakhi, and Virat travel together where Virat learns how Sai has built a very positive image in Savi's mind about her father and that is exactly like Virat. Will he again start liking Sai it is yet to be seen?

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' airs at 8 p.m. on Star Plus.

Splitsvilla X4

The fourteenth season of 'Splitsvilla' was all fun and games until a war of words started between Uorfi Javed and Kashish Thakur. In the previous episode, the two were seen developing a connection with each other, but inthe coming episode, their bond doesn't seem to continue for long.

Uorfi will be seen accusing Kashish of being a 'playboy', claiming that a fellow contestant accused him of trying to hit on the other girls. This doesn't go well with Kashish and he asks her to mind her words. While Uorfi asks him to yell at her. Their relationship will be seen getting better or worse will be seen in the coming episodes.

The new season of the reality show is hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone.

'Splitsvilla X4' airs at 7 p.m. on MTV.

Pandya Store

The daily soap starring Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Krutika Desai Khan is a family drama revolving around a middle-class married couple running Pandya Store and the ups and down in their life keeps the show intriguing.

In the coming episodes, the family decides to build a trap to capture Shweta(Ankita Bahuguna) by showcasing she accidentally killed Dhara (Shiny Doshi). Meanwhile, their plan backfires and Dhara actually died. But finally daughter-in-law of the family are successful in proving Raavi's (Alice Kaushik) innocence.

Suman(Krutika Desai Khan) throws out Shweta of house, but she decides to go on the street, rejecting her parent's money as well.

'Pandya Store' airs at 7:30 p.m. on Star Plus.

'Bigg Boss 16'

Fahmaan Khan of 'Imlie' fame is entering the show to promote his upcoming daily soap 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' starring Kritika Singh Yadav, Akash Jagga, Gurpreet Bedi, Utkarsh Naik, Vijay Badlani, and Tasneem Khan among others. It will premiere on November 28.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors.

Meet

'Meet' is based on a Bengali show 'Bokul Katha' and it revolves around a Haryanvi girl Meet Hooda, played by Ashi Singh and how she breaks the societal norms and regulations by running her family all alone as a delivery agent.

The show took a drastic turn with Laila (Gouri Agarwal) kidnapping Meet Ahlawat (Shagun Pandey), and Meet Hooda rescuing him. Meet Ahlawat will realised that he has been given a poison that is slowly killing him. With his health worsening and several twists and turns coming up, it will be interesting to watch how Meet Hooda tries to find an antidote for the poison and save Meet Ahlawat.

'Meet' airs at 7:30 p.m. on Zee TV

