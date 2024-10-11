Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood Superstar Receives Special Gift From Poland On His 82nd Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Indian film actor, is celebrating his 82nd birthday on October 11, 2024. Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), India, Bachchan has been an iconic figure in Indian cinema for over five decades. On the special day, the legendary actor received a heartfelt tribute from the City of Wroclaw, Poland. Wroclaw, known as the City of Literature, bestowed upon Bachchan the esteemed title of Ambassador during his last visit. This charming city, renowned for its vibrant culture and artistic heritage, has also honored the iconic poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, affectionately known as Babuji. A statue of Babuji graces the main square, celebrating his literary legacy, while a street has been named after him—Harivansh Rai Bachchan Street.

T 5160 - The day of birth .. and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different to the time now ..



and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw , Poland ..



The City of Wroclaw, Poland as you all may know gave me the… pic.twitter.com/4E0zeJVNlC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2024

In a gesture of profound respect and admiration, Wroclaw has presented Bachchan with an extraordinary gift for his birthday. Young musicians performed a beautiful rendition of "Madhushala," one of Harivansh Rai Bachchan's most cherished poems, at prominent locations throughout the city. This moving tribute not only showcases the city's appreciation for Bachchan's family legacy but also serves as a reminder of the lasting impact of Babuji's work.

For the unversed, in December 2019, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to announce that Wroclaw has decided to name a square in his father’s name. Wroclaw is a city in Poland known for conserving world literature and culture. In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan paid a visit to the city to participate in an honourary event organised to pay homage to his father. A commemorative miniature sculpture depicting a picture of Harivansh Rai Bachchan was unveiled in the centre of Wroclaw in honour of the legendary Hindi poet. Harivansh Rai Bachchan, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away in 2003.



