Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Bobby Deol to Shehnaaz Gill, Celebs Extend Heart-Warming Wishes

Bollywood's beloved "Bhai Jan," Salman Khan, is renowned for his powerful action and confident demeanor, endearing him to fans and earning him popularity within his circle of friends. As he celebrates his 58th birthday, wishes are pouring in from fellow celebrities who appreciate and admire his contributions to the film industry and his charismatic presence. Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to express her wishes and posted a heartfelt message, joining the many who are celebrating the birthday of the beloved actor.

Shehnaaz Gill, a prominent figure from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, has maintained a strong bond with the Bollywood actor. Following the untimely demise of Siddharth Shukla, the winner of BB13, Salman Khan stood by Shehnaaz Gill, providing support and care during a difficult time. Today actress posted a sweet message on her x (Formerly Known as Twitter) "Wishing this man with generous heart a happy birthday Salman Khan sir."

Wishing this man with a generous heart a happy birthday! ♥️ @BeingSalmanKhan Sir! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/q8nZcgU0R9 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) December 27, 2023

Sunil Shetty, who has worked with Salman Khan in films like "Jai Ho," "Sar Utha ke Jiyo," and "Pruthvi," took to social media to extend his birthday wishes. He posted, "Another year of Being Fabulous!!! Another year of Being Awesome. Here's to more charm, more swag, and legendary bromance… Happiest Birthday Bhaaiiii @BeingSalmanKhan."

Another year of Being Fabulous!!! Another year of Being Awesome. Here's to more charm, more swag, and legendary bromance… Happiest Birthday Bhaaiiii @BeingSalmanKhan. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 27, 2023

Bobby Deol, who stars in the film "Animal," wished Salman Khan in a unique and affectionate manner, addressing him as "Mamu." He expressed his love by saying, "I love you ❤️" and shared a photo of him kissing Salman Khan, adding a personal touch to the birthday wishes.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill has made appearances in several Bollywood movies, including her latest role in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jan'. Apart from her projects, Salman Khan was also featured in 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. However, it is worth noting that 'Tiger 3' did not perform well at the box office.