Happy pill: 'Comicstaan 3' promises healthy dose of humour across spectrum

Mumbai, July 7 The trailer of season 3 of the stand-up comedy competition series 'Comicstaan' was released on Thursday. This time, the series will feature eight episodes, in the run-up to hunt for India's next best stand-up comedian.

Digital creator and social media influencer Kusha Kapila will join comedian Abish Mathew as the show host for the third season.

Joining the judge's panel will be ace comed Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian while Rahul Subramanian, Sapam Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon will become the new mentors.

Commenting on the trailer launch, Zakir Khan said: "I'm absolutely thrilled about the new season of Comicstaan and it feels great to get back on the judge's seat. There is a certain rawness in each of the eight contestants we have this time."

"I must say that I'm really impressed with their growth during the course of this season, as they tested themselves on various genres of comedy," he added.

The show has been created by Only Much Louder (OML), and will premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 15. During the show, the contestants will deliver their funniest punchlines as they tackle various formats including anecdotal comedy, topical comedy, improv and an all new roast comedy.

Sumukhi Suresh, who graduated to a show judge from show host, shared, "I've gone from being a host to judge across all three seasons and I am massively excited about the 3rd season. Even though I am a judge, I learn so much from the contesting comed. They remind you of the hustle of writing every day or the openness of learning a new skill (improv and sketch). I wish Comicstaan was around when I started."

She further mentioned that the show will serve as a course material for the budding comed, "It's a crash course of all the skills that help you become a better comic and writer. OML has truly shown they are the best in the business of comedy by creating this concept.."

