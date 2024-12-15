"Happy where I am", says Pete Davidson after stepping back from spotlight

Washington [US], December 15 : Two years after leaving Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson is reconnecting with himself outside of the spotlight. The actor opened up about the reason he decided to withdraw from the public eye, and stated that he is currently happy with his life, Deadline reported.

The comic, who was a cast member of SNL from 2014 until 2022, explained his stance of absence from the spotlight after the media 'chose to go after" amid his string of high-profile romances, reported Deadline.

Davidson said, "I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it's a movie, stand-up, charity, or business venture. That's when I want to be seen. I don't want to be this loser who just dates people."

"That's not who I am. But people hate celebrities now. The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them. For some reason, I'm one of the people they chose to go after. It's actually, in a way, a blessing, because it allowed me to take a step back and evaluate things. What do you want to be? Who are you? I'm someone who is from Staten Island, wanted to do stand-up, and if I got to do anything else because of stand-up, it was a miracle," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

Sharing the difference in his mentality, he said, "When you're first coming up, and getting all these offers, it's hard to say no, because you're hungry. I made the mistake of doing everything."

"Now I'm older and wiser, and I'm realizing that less is more. Like Christian Bale. He does one movie every two, or three years, but you go see it. Leo[nardo DiCaprio] does one movie every four years, but it's the biggest thing in the world. It's because you miss them. People have to miss you," Davidson added.

The actor will be seen in the upcoming films, The Home, Riff Raff and The Pickup.

