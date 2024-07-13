Hariharan decodes his song ‘Aisa Lag Raha Hain’: A portrayal of finding true love

Mumbai, July 13 Legendary singer Hariharan, who recently released his new song ‘Aisa Lag Raha Hain’, said that the track portrays the magic of finding true love.

The track describes how life feels more special when someone looks at you with love and devotion.

The lyrics highlight how love can brighten everything and how the presence of a loved one can chase away loneliness.

Talking about the song, Hariharan shared: "This song is very close to my heart. It beautifully portrays the emotions and magic of finding true love. The journey of creating this song was incredibly fulfilling, and I poured all my emotions into it. I believe that everyone who has ever experienced love will connect with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody."

The song is composed by Bibhuti Gogoi with lyrics furnished by Rahul Mishra.

The music is produced by Jatin Vaswani and Bibhuti Gogoi.

Bibhuti Gogoi said: "Creating 'Aisa Lag Raha Hain' was a journey filled with emotion and passion. Working with Hariharan Ji and bringing these beautiful lyrics to life was an honour. I hope listeners feel the same magic we felt while making this song and that it touches their hearts deeply.”

‘Aisa Lag Raha Hain’ is released under the label of India Independent (ii Music) and is available on all major audio streaming platforms.

