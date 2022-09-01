Hariharan's ghazal 'Bewafaa' speaks of heartbreak

Mumbai, Sep 1 Legendary singer Hariharan, who has touched many lives with his craft in over 4 decades of his career, has released a new ghazal titled 'Bewafaa' in collaboration with Kumar Atul, who has penned and composed the track. The track also features vocals by the US based singer Shubha Chaki.

'Bewafaa' is a cross-country collaboration that depicts the emotions of a heartbroken person in love. The idea of this ghazal and collaboration with Hariharan first came to Kumar Atul, who wanted to make an original piece with live recorded instruments. It has been composed in Raag 'Todi'.

Talking about the ghazal and the association, Hariharan said, "When Atul approached me for the song, I immediately loved the song and was moved by the lyrics of the ghazal. I thoroughly enjoyed working on this ghazal 'Bewafa'. The song has a vulnerability in its lyrics and it gave a visual movement to the song. I hope the audience loves our work and pours love into this special ghazal."

The idea for the song came to Kumar Atul when he was in Chicago. He then approached Shubha, who was in California.

Sharing how he eventually cast for the male voice, the composer added, "For the song, none came to my mind other than singer Hariharan Ji, who was in Mumbai. So the collaboration became our first cross-country project and we couldn't have imagined anyone else other than Hariharan ji's soulful voice for this song. It is a melodious yet heartfelt tune to the ears which will bring out the pain and vulnerability through its intense lyrics."

Produced by the music label Sufiscore, 'Bewafaa' is available to stream on YouTube.

