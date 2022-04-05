Harrison Ford joins Jason Segel in comedy series 'Shrinking'

Los Angeles, April 5 Harrison Ford will be seen starring opposite Jason Segel in the comedy series 'Shrinking' for the streamer Apple.

The show was first announced in October 2021. Segel will write the series alongside 'Ted Lasso' co-creator Bill Lawrence and "Ted Lasso" star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, reports 'Variety'.

'Shrinking' follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives, including his own.

Ford will play Dr Phil Rhodes, described as a down-to-earth, sharp as a tack "blue collar shrink," blunt but with an ever present twinkle.

Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.

The role will mark Ford's first ever television starring role.

The iconic actor is best known for starring in film franchises like 'Star Wars', 'Blade Runner', and 'Indiana Jones'.

Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein all serve as executive producers on 'Shrinking' in addition to writing. Lawrence executive produces via Doozer Productions, with Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also executive producing alongside Neil Goldman. Warner Bros. Television, where Doozer is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor