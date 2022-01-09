Harsh Rajput expresses willingness to do roles with social message

Mumbai, Jan 9 Harsh Rajput, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein', says he would love to play characters which bring social awareness in the society.

"I want to play real characters, which will spread social awareness. The characters, which would connect well with the common man," Harsh says.

He further adds: "As an actor I would like to experiment. I want to play an autistic or a mentally challenged character. Something on the lines of Dustin Hoffman's role in 'Rain Man', Amitabh Bachchan's role in 'Paa' or Hrithik Roshan in 'Kaabil'. I also wish to do the roles which Tom Hanks usually plays."

Harsh did TV shows like 'Hitler Didi', 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke', 'Janbaaz Sindbad', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' to name a few. He also did movies like 'Aalaap' and Nandita Das-starrer 'Traces of Sandalwood'. He doesn't want to be restricted to a certain medium. After doing TV shows, movies and music videos, he now wants to explore the digital space as well.

"There is a boom in the popularity of web series. OTT platforms nowadays provide freshly brewed content in different genres and languages. If given an opportunity I would love to do a web film or a web show. But at the same time I don't want to restrict myself to a certain medium. My sole purpose is to entertain the audience," concludes the actor.

