Harshvardhan Rane takes 10-Day nature break after 38 days of planning

Mumbai, Nov 29 Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, has wrapped up a 38-day stretch he calls the “planning phase” for his next two years, and is now slipping off the grid again.

This time the actor’s getaway seems to be quiet in the lap of nature for ten days.

The actor, who’s known for his love for nature, shared on Instagram that he’s heading back into the wild before diving into his packed work schedule.

Harshvardhan, who also shared two monochrome shirtless pictures of himself, wrote as the caption: “Last 38 days were all about planning my next 2 years, going back into nature for next 10 days (mountain emoji.) #Wildlife”

He also showcased his excitement to watch “Tere Ishq Mein” starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush.

“Cant wait to get back and watch the blockbuster #TereIshqMein@colouryellowmovies,” he concluded the post.

“Tere Ishk Mein” brings filmmaker Aanand L Rai and Dhanush together once again after their successful collaborations on “Raanjhanaa” and “Atrangi Re.” The film is described as a spiritual continuation of the world of Raanjhanaa, exploring deeper shades of unrequited love, yearning, and emotional turmoil.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Talking about Harshvardhan, he will next be seen in “Silaa”.

“Silaa” also stars Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra. The film is directed by Omung Kumar, a National Award-winning filmmaker known for blending strong visuals with emotional storytelling, Silaa is an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama.

Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

