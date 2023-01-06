Harvey Weinstein to know his incarceration fate next week post mixed verdict

After the Harvey Weinstein trial jury deliberated on matters of consent, morality, the casting couch, and power disparities in Hollywood for ten days in December 2022, now the former film producer would learn his incarceration fate next week.

According to a report by US-based entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter, a hearing for Weinstein would take place on January 9, set by LA Superior Judge Lisa B. Lench.

Weinstein, who was already serving a 23-year stint from the 2020 New York City trial verdict, also faces up to an additional 18-years of incarceration out of the West Coast case.

Earlier, the jurors of the Harvey Weinstein trial arrived at a split decision following their talks on December 19, as per Variety, a US-based entertainment portal. They convicted the discredited producer of raping Jane Doe (1) but exonerated him of sexually assaulting Jane Doe (3). On allegations involving two additional women, including one who is Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the spouse of California Governor Gavin Newsom, they were at a standstill.

In a statement, according to Variety, Jane Doe thanked the prosecution for "believing in me and fighting so hard for all the victims, including me, in the trial.""Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get that back," she said."The criminal trial was brutal and Weinstein's lawyers put me through hell on the witness stand, but I knew I had to see this through to the end, and I did... I hope Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime," as per Variety.For the offences for which he was found guilty, including forceful rape, forcible oral copulation, and penetration by a foreign object, Weinstein could receive a sentence of up to 18 to 24 years in jail.

( With inputs from ANI )

