Has Salman Khan found love in actress Pooja Hegde?

Salman Khan's love life has always been under media scrutiny. The superstar has been linked to a number of co-stars in the past. Now speculations are rife that the Tere Naam actor has found love in actress and former beauty queen Pooja Hegde. Film critic Umair Sandhu, in fact, took to Twitter to share the report.

Self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu took to Twitter and wrote, "BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources."It is also reported that Pooja Hegde has signed how more films with Salmna Khan. The Radhe Shyam actress is 24 years younger to the superstar. Salman Khan dating rumours has made headlines after a long time, while his fans are in extreme disbelief and are lashing out at the the user for spreading false rumours. Pooja Hegde is all set for her big Holiday release, Cirkus, opposite Ranveer Singh, which Rohit Shetty has directed. Pooja has also been roped in for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, which will also mark the debut of Shehnaaz Gill.