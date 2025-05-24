Hayley Atwell was 8 months pregnant while filming fight scene from final ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

Los Angeles, May 24 Hollywood actress Hayley Atwell is walking down the memory lane, and sharing anecdotes from her journey of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’.

The actress revealed that she was eight and a half months pregnant while filming a pivotal fight scene, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In an interview on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Atwell, 43, went into detail about her on-set experience when the late-night host asked if the audience should know anything before he rolled a clip of her performance.

She said, "I've never said before, actually. This is a Fallon exclusive. But during this fight sequence, we came back to it a few times to add a few elements to it. And in this clip, I'm actually eight and a half months pregnant”.

As per ‘People’, Fallon, 50, jumped in with surprise, saying, "Are you serious?" The actress elaborated, "I'm serious. Yes. And I have to say, I was taken such good care of. Everyone was so supportive and they were like, 'Oh, you can sit down, and we'll have a stunt double do it’. And I was like, 'No! I've worked too hard. Let me do it’. So I did it, and here it is”.

Atwell has appeared in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise as IMF agent Grace since 2023. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ is the long-running action franchise's eighth and final installment.

Atwell quietly welcomed her first child with her partner Ned Wolfgang Kelly in 2024. Details of their relationship and her pregnancy remain under wraps, though the actress seemingly confirmed she married Kelly in a May 19 episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark in which she referred to him as her husband.

