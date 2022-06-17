HBO Max unveils 'Westworld' season 4 official trailer

HBO Max has released the long-awaited trailer for 'Westworld' season 4 on Thursday.

HBO Max took to their Twitter handle and shared the trailer and wrote, "It's time to evolve into what we were meant to become. Season 4 of #Westworld premieres June 26 on HBO Max."

https://twitter.com/hbomax/status/1537481794739752961

The official trailer for HBO's 'Westworld' season 4 contains plenty of ominous androids and existential dread.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the return of the critically acclaimed science-fiction drama brings an end to a two-year wait for new episodes of the series, which follows an android revolt that began in an adult theme park and has since spread to the real world.

The fourth season is simply characterised as "A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth".

Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan are among the returning cast members. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are the showrunners for Westworld, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The fourth season's eight episodes premiere on Sunday, June 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor