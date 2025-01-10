"He arranged two cars for a road trip to Manali": Kalki Koechlin reveals Ayan Mukerji's genius move

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Actress Kalki Koechlin revealed a smart tactic used by the director Ayan Mukerji which resulted in creating a friendly bond among the lead cast during the making of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.'

In a conversation with ANI, Kalki Koechlin who played the character of Aditi in the 2013 blockbuster'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' recalled Ayan Mukerji's genius move of organising a road trip to Manali to break the ice between the film lead cast.

"One thing that Ayan Mukerji did was because we didn't know each other before the film. We didn't get much time for reading and all. Our first shoot location was Manali. So he decided to do a road trip from Delhi to Manali. He didn't let us fly. He arranged for two cars and there was Ranbir, Deepika, me, and Aditya in one car. He and other people are in another car. We did a road trip to Manali and this is how we got to know each other. "

The actress believes that a road trip made a huge difference and helped to create a good bond among the actors.

"Stopping at Dhabas, eating together, using the bathroom in small villages, talking about our life. We did everything. It's very different if you just take an hour's flight on business class and reach. So 8 hours in a car makes a huge difference. That was a very smart move from Ayan." added Kalki.

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' was the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2013. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

The lead cast shared a fun bond among them which is also quite evident in the film. Kalki shared a fond memory from the movie. The actress mentioned that she and Deepika would often have competitive pranks with Aditya and Ranbir.

"I remember when we were up in Gulmarg in Kashmir, shooting in the snow. Deepika and I would put snow in Ranbir's and Aditya's t-shirts and when they used to repeat the same thing, we used to stop them by saying 'Baal Kharab ho jaaega (Translation: Hair will get spoilt)'. However, they took their revenge at the Haldi Ceremony in Udaipur. They were supposed to put a dot of Haldi on me but they poured haldi all over me. They just attacked me with Haldi."

The 2013 blockbuster was re-released in the theatres on January 3, 2025. The fans flocked to the theatres to relive the experience of watching their favourite film on the big screens. The movie received a great response from the audience.

"It's feel great. Watching everyone dancing in the theatre. Everybody knows the songs and the lines. It's almost like they are re-enacting at the same time. There is a very different generation who was watching this film when we made it. It has just moved on to the next young generation and I mean, it's nice that it has the timelessness about it that even the next generation can relate to it."

Kalki Koechlin will be making her Tamil debut with the film Nesippaya. The actress is playing the role of a lawyer. It was directed by Vishnuvardhan while Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor