"He had baby boy, I had baby girl": Ranveer Singh on experiencing same "fatherhood" feeling as of 'Dhurandhar' director Aditya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : 'Dhurandhar', set to be released on December 5, will always hold a special place in actor Ranveer Singh's heart for several reasons.

At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday, Ranveer not only opened up about what fans can expect from 'Dhurandhar' but also reflected on how emotionally he bonded with director Aditya Dhar over parenthood as both recently became fathers to a baby girl and a baby boy, respectively.

"When we came together for this film, it happened at a very unusual moment in our lives. Over the last two years, we've all gone through so much...We were handling our scenes, our work, our teams, and everything that came with it. I'm truly grateful to you. From the very first day, you have been there."

"When we met for this film, our lives were in a very different phase. Over these two years, we supported each other, we understood each other, and we learned from each other. I'm really thankful to you for all of it...he had a baby boy, I had a baby girl," Ranveer added.

The film features Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. 'Dhurandhar' is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and is set against the backdrop of cross-border intelligence operations.

Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone were blessed with a daughter on September 8, 2024. This Diwali in October, the couple revealed the face of their daughter Dua in a joint Instagram post.

On the other hand, Aditya and Yami welcomed their son Vedavid, on May 10, 2024.

