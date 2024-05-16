"He has performed well..": Subhash Ghai praises PM Modi's efforts for development of country

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Prolific director Subhash Ghai lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort to empower every section of the society and development of the country.

He told ANI, "PM Modi should be the Prime Minister for the third time. He has performed well and will continue to do so. He has worked for the country and all sections of the society..."

On the Viksit Bharat Ambassador program, Ghai added, "Every citizen has a hope that India will develop. Commerce, technology and art, all of it come under Viksit Bharat..."

The Viksit Bharat Ambassador Program is the central volunteer program organised to interact and engage with stakeholders to discuss the path towards the "Viksit Bharat 2047" Vision set forth by PM Modi

The Viksit Bharat Ambassador event was attended by several notable personalities, including filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actor-turned-politician Shekhar Suman.

India is becoming the manufacturing hub of the world, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while speaking at the event Viksit Bharat Ambasaddor at National Stock Exchange, Mumbai.

He highlighted that India has rolled out the world's fastest 5G network with indigenously developed equipment and also cited the example of a girl from a village in Bihar and said, after training she is operating complex mobile equipment with great confidence.

He said "Recently, I went to a mobile manufacturing factory. There is a girl from Patna, who is operating a very complex machine called SMT. She is operating that machine. I asked her how difficult it was for her. She said that in the beginning, after seeing the machine, I used to wonder what it is. But after some training and practice, confidence increased"

He further said, "I asked her, what is the biggest change in your life? She said, that when I go back to the village, I get more respect than the village head, MLA and MP. Village people say, she manufactures mobile."

Meanwhile, Ghai is a well-known director, producer and actor. His most notable works include 'Kalicharan', 'Vishwanath', 'Karz',' Hero',' Vidhaata',' Meri Jung', 'Khal Nayak', 'Pardes', 'Taal', among others.

