“He Held My Arm and Wept”: Vikrant Massey Recalls the Moment 12th Fail Became Unforgettable

National Award winner Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail continues to remain one of the most heartfelt success stories in recent Indian cinema, a film that didn’t arrive with noise, but built an emotional wave that carried it through nearly ten months in theatres.

Looking back, the actor says the journey still overwhelms him. “I’m incredibly grateful. When 12th Fail was released in late 2023, it slowly grew with and carried its momentum into 2024. And you’re right, it was a year filled with phenomenal films: Shah Rukh sir featured in three hits (Tiger 3, Pathaan and Jawan), Sunny sir returned with Gadar 2, Animal made noise, Vicky was brilliant with Meghna Gulzar again in Sam Bahadur…The film running for nearly 10 months in theatres, in today’s times, is extraordinary…I often look back with a lot of gratitude."

Amid a crowded box-office landscape, 12th Fail found its own rhythm. What stood out for Vikrant was not just the film’s success, but how steadily it grew, something he felt deeply and personally. Vikrant says the realisation that the film wasn’t just a hit but a career-defining shift came very early on.

“We sensed it after the first week. Normally, films peak in the first weekend, but 12th Fail grew. I was visiting theatres daily, especially for the pre-climax interview scene, and watching how people responded. A week in, I told Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir, “We’ve made something special.” The moment that defined it for me happened in a Delhi theatre. A senior gentleman sat next to me, completely absorbed in the film. During the result scene, he held my forearm and wept, without even realising it was me. When the lights came on and he recognised me, he hugged me and shared his own IAS attempt story. People at the screening gathered around and so many kept thanking me for the film. That’s when I realised something had truly shifted.”

For Vikrant, 12th Fail wasn’t just a milestone movie, it became a personal turning point. The film’s slow-burning triumph reaffirmed his faith in earnest cinema, and the audience’s emotional response cemented his place as one of the most deeply admired performers of his generation.