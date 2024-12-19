"He Is One of the Coolest Actors We Have": Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Working Alongside Jackie Shroff in 'Baby John'

Varun Dhawan and Jackie Shroff will be seen locking horns in the much-anticipated film 'Baby John'. Ahead of the film's release, Varun Dhawan was seen praising his co-star at a recently held press conference in Mumbai. The actor revealed he was thrilled to have worked with the veteran star and couldn't stop raving about his amazing experience. "He is a very chilled-out man, it was wonderful working with him," Varun said.

The 'Baby John' actor further added, "The way he treats people off-screen is just too amazing. I got to learn a lot from him, he is one of the coolest actors we have here." Varun Dhawan also praised Jackie Shroff's professionalism as a co-star. He revealed, "I had to do some action with him too and he gave me full freedom. Kalees and me had a great time working with Jackie sir." The film's producer, Atlee, had Jackie Shroff in mind for the role from the very beginning. "From day one of casting for this role, Atlee sir wanted Jackie sir to play the part," Varun revealed. "And I must say, he has gone beyond expectations. This will be Jackie Shroff 3.0 in the film!" he added.

In 'Baby John', Jackie Shroff will be seen playing the antagonist Babbar Sher. His menacing stance in the trailer has already been quite loved by the audience. At the event, producer Atlee said that Jackie Shroff would be the villain of this year, just like Bobby was for 'Animal' last year. As the release of 'Baby John' draws near, fans are eagerly waiting to see Jackie Shroff in this avatar. The film will be released in theatres on Christmas, this year. Beyond 'Baby John', Jackie Shroff will be seen tickling the funny bones of the audience with the comic caper 'Housefull 5'.