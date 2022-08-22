"Heartbreak of my career," says Alison Brie after her show 'GLOW' cancelled by Netflix

Alison Brie revealed that her show 'GLOW' about female wrestlers was cancelled almost after two years by Netflix. And it still has a special place in her heart.

Sharing her feelings after the show's cancellation. "It's the great heartbreak of my career," The 'Horse Girl' actor told Decider about the show getting cut by the streamer. "But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it -- maybe more than anything I've worked on! -- and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show," reported Deadline Hollywood, an online news site.

Even after picking up the show for the fourth and final season in August 2019, Netflix reversed its decision due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

The actor stated that for about three weeks show was already in the production process of the final season when the filming industry was shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After which the renowned streaming service in October 2022 announced that it will not proceed further with the show, according to Deadline reports.

Brie said, "Yeah, it was surprising!" "But it was sort of eclipsed by the shock of everything that was happening globally. [Laughs] You know, so in a way, it was almost like it put things in perspective."

According to Deadline, 'GLOW' has earned 15 Emmy nominations and received three wins. The short-lived series was set in the 1980s and revolved around Ruth Wilder played by Brie, an out-of-work, struggling actress in Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she's thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women's pro wrestling.

( With inputs from ANI )

