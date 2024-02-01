"Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar": Netflix Reveals First Look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Web Series Debut

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the much-anticipated multi-starrer series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has unveiled its first look, sending fans into a frenzy. Netflix released the teaser, which quickly went viral on social media. The series boasts a lineup of leading ladies from the industry, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.

Netflix, in sharing the teaser, added a quirky caption, stating, “Here’s your first look at the inaugural series by the legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!” Known for directing movies such as 'Padmavat' and 'Baji Rao Mastani', Bhansali will make his directorial debut in the series. Heeramandi, an eight-episode series depicting the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India, is set to release in 2024.