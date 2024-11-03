Helen Hunt recalls working with Bill Paxton in 'Twister', says "I think we immediately had the chemistry"

Washington [US], November 3 : Actor Helen Hunt recalled working with Bill Paxton in the 1996 disaster film 'Twister', directed by Jan de Bont, reported People.

She reminisced about her special on-screen chemistry with costar Bill Paxton, who died due to complications from surgery in 2017 at the age of 61.

"I think we immediately had the chemistry," she said.

"There's this old trope that is true," she continued, "Sometimes you have chemistry with someone and you love everything they say and you want to jump in their arms, and other times they drive you crazy and that's another kind of chemistry."

"So I think we both realized that was what was asked of us in this," she concluded.

Hunt went on to praise her Twister costar Jami Gertz, "She's playing someone who's such a drag," Hunt said. "And is asking all the boring questions and doesn't want to get her suit dirty. Her doing that makes me look cool, so, you know, I owe it a lot of it to her."

"There's very few things I take credit for in this movie, because it is so much bigger than me," Hunt said. "But that I will take some credit for, because there were some things in the script where I'm a little catty with her, she is with me, and we looked at each other and said, 'I don't want to see it.' "

"It was the two of us who went, 'That's not the way to get an audience to want to watch these two women,' " she recalled.

Twister became a hit after its premiere, earning over 494 million dollars at the worldwide box office. Helmed by Speed director de Bont, the film was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and written by late Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton.

It also stars Gertz, Cary Elwes, Lois Smith, Alan Ruck and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

'Twisters', a sequel starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Kiernan Shipka, and Anthony Ramos premiered in theatres on July 19, reported People.

